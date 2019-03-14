Police investigating after bullet holes found at Pickering store
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 9:12AM EDT
Durham Regional Police are investigating after bullet holes were discovered at a business in a plaza in Pickering this morning.
Officers were called to 1611 Kingston Road, near Guild Road, after a member of the public noticed “numerous” bullet holes at a store at a plaza in the area.
Police have not said when they think the shots were fired and have not yet identified any possible suspects or victims.