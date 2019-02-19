

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a mansion in Mississauga last night.

Police were called to the home on Pinewood Trail, near Hurontario Street, at around 12:35 a.m.

Officers arrived and found shell casings at the scene.

Four adults and a toddler were at the home when the shots were fired. No one was injured.

There is no indication so far as to the motive.