Police investigating after shots fired at Mississauga home
Police are investigating after shits were fired at a mansion on Pinewood Trail in Mississauga Tuesday February 19, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 6:42AM EST
Peel Regional Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a mansion in Mississauga last night.
Police were called to the home on Pinewood Trail, near Hurontario Street, at around 12:35 a.m.
Officers arrived and found shell casings at the scene.
Four adults and a toddler were at the home when the shots were fired. No one was injured.
There is no indication so far as to the motive.