A person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Oro-Medonte Friday morning.

At around 2 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police responded to a crash between a car and pickup truck on Highway 11 northbound at Line 6 and southbound at Line 8.

One person was found deceased at the scene, police said.

Their identity has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

Both vehicles caught on fire and the roadway sustained significant damage due to the crash, according to police.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Roads in the area are expected to be closed for a while for an investigation.