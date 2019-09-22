

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Halton police say they have found the father of a toddler who was found wandering alone in Milton Sunday morning.

According to police, the child was found wandering in a live lane of traffic in the area of Scott and Derry roads at around 11:45 a.m.

The girl appears to be 18-24 months of age, police said.

Officers were out canvassing the neighbourhood for about an hour to try and find the girl's parents.

Police said the girl appeared to be in good spirits, but is non-verbal.

At around 1:20 p.m., police said the girl's father had been located. It's not yet clear how the child became separated from her parents.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.