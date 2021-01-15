Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Jonathon Morningstar, 28, is wanted for breaching statutory release.

He is currently serving a four-year and six-month sentence for several offences, including possession of a narcotic for the purpose of trafficking, assault bodily harm and possession of property over $5000.

Morningstar is known to frequent the Algoma and Sault Ste. Marie area as well as the cities of Oshawa and Peterborough.

He is described as an Indigenous man, standing at five-foot-eleven inches, 228 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has several tattoos, including the words honour, loyalty, respect and a dream catcher on both arms. On his left forearm he has the phrase “Push Harder Than Them” and three clowns are tattooed on his right upper arm.

Investigators with The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).