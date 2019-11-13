

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are looking for a 27-year-old man who allegedly defrauded several people he met on dating sites out of tens of thousands of dollars.

According to police,a 61-year-old man met someone he believed to be a woman on a dating site between June 2017 and October 2018.

“An online dating relationship commenced through emails, text messages, and phone calls,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The male victim, police said, was defrauded out of more than $20,000.

In the same time period, a 60-year-old woman met a man on a dating site.

A dating relationship started through emails, text messages, and phone calls, police said.

The female victim was defrauded out of $148,000.

As a result of their investigation, police said theyarenow looking for a suspect identified as Ridwan Oyeyemi, of Toronto.

He is wanted for three counts of fraud over, three counts of laundering proceeds of crime, and three counts of possession of proceeds of crime.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers.