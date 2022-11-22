Halton police are looking for a 40-year-old man after one person was stabbed in Milton on Tuesday.

Police have released few details about the incident. It is unknown where the stabbing occurred exactly.

Police did confirm that one victim was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

They also identified the suspect as 40-year-old Asad Rasheed. He is believed to be driving a red Toyota RAV 4.

Police have released his photo on social media, asking for the public’s help locating him.

They did not say where he could be heading.