Toronto police have released the photo of a wanted suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted near Woodbine Park on Canada Day.

Police said a woman went to a concert on Friday in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Coxwell Avenue, where she met a man.

He befriended the woman, police said, and led her to a nearby park, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

On Saturday, police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Tyler Butler. He is wanted for two counts of sexual assault, forcible confinement and overcoming resistance by choking.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).