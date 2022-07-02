Police looking for man who allegedly sexually assaulted woman he met at concert near Woodbine Park
Tyler Butler, 29, seen in this photo provided by police, is wanted in a sexual assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Saturday, July 2, 2022 7:32PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 2, 2022 7:32PM EDT
Toronto police have released the photo of a wanted suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted near Woodbine Park on Canada Day.
Police said a woman went to a concert on Friday in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Coxwell Avenue, where she met a man.
He befriended the woman, police said, and led her to a nearby park, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.
On Saturday, police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Tyler Butler. He is wanted for two counts of sexual assault, forcible confinement and overcoming resistance by choking.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).