

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are looking for a suspect vehicle and its occupants following a shooting in the Liberty Village area Sunday evening.

Police responded to the area of Dufferin and King streets at around 5:45 p.m.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was sitting in a car when an unknown man approach, pulled out a gun and fired at him multiple times.

The victim was struck once and his vehicle was struck four times, police said.

The victim made his way to hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction, possibly in a vehicle, police said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small four-door sedan, maroon or dark burgundy in colour with an unknown make or model.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police.