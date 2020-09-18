Police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a volunteer caretaker at a Rexdale mosque last weekend but they say that it is too soon to say whether the accused may have also had something to do with the fatal stabbing of a sleeping homeless man beneath a bridge on the nearby West Humber Trail earlier this month.

Mohamed-Aslim Zafis, 54, was seated outside the International Muslim Organization (IMO) mosque near Rexdale Boulevard and Bergamot Avenue on the night of Sept. 12 when he was approached and stabbed in the neck while working to ensure that mosque attendees were following public health guidelines.

Following the murder police released surveillance footage of a possible suspect in the case but days went by without an arrest. Then earlier this week police announced that they were investigating a possible connection with the stabbing death of Rampreet (Peter) Singh back on Sept. 7.

Speaking with reporters at a hastily-called news conference on Friday, Insp. Hank Idsinga confirmed that a 34-year-old man has now been taken into custody in connection with the death of Zafis but he said that police are still working to determine whether there could be a connection with the earlier homicide, which took place about five kilometres away.

“It is too soon. The investigation is still very active. I have about 14 investigators right now in and around 23 Division and it is going to take some time,” he said.

Guilherme “William” Von Neutegem, 34, is charged with first-degree murder.

More to come…