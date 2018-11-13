

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are probing the death of a 23-year-old man found with a gunshot wound at the scene of a crash in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of Highway 410, north of Courtneypark Drive, shortly before 1 a.m. for a reported collision.

When they arrived on scene, one male victim was located inside a vehicle in the ditch. The victim, police say, had been shot.

The man, who had been identified as 23-year-old Brampton resident Jason Ramkishun, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene, Const. Harinder Sohi said the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Forensic officers were also at the scene Tuesday collecting evidence.

Investigators have not yet provided any information about possible suspects.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"If you were on the 410 or 401 or maybe even Courtneypark at around 1:00 a.m. or 1:30 a.m. and saw something unusual we are asking you to come to the scene or contact our homicide bureau or even contact Crime Stoppers and let us know what you saw," Sohi said.

The incident has also resulted in the lengthy closure of the northbound lanes of Highway 410, from Highway 401 to Derry Road. It is not clear when the highway will reopen.