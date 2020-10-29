Homicide detectives in York Region have released a series of images of jewelry and clothing in an effort to identify a woman who was found dead in Lake Simcoe in Georgina this past summer.

Shortly after noon on Aug. 29, officers discovered the body of a woman in the water by the docks near Lake Drive North on Lake Simcoe.

A port-mortem examination was subsequently conducted but police have not yet been able to identify the woman.

She is described as between 28 and 50 years old and is believed to be between four-foot-five and five-foot-one.

Investigators say she was dressed for cold weather when her body was discovered.

Her cause of death has not yet been determined but the York Regional Police Service’s homicide unit is leading the investigation.

Police have now released photos of items the deceased was wearing at the time, including a bracelet, watch, earrings, winter coat, and boots.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact York Regional Police.