

Codi Wilson And Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





It appears a teenage male who barricaded himself inside a Hamilton home where a toddler was found with “traumatic injuries” early Wednesday morning has been forcibly removed by police.

Officers were called to a residence on Rymal Road East near Trinity Church Road at around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a young child who had been injured.

Paramedics told CP24 that a child under the age of two was found at the residence suffering from “traumatic injuries.”

The toddler was taken to hospital for treatment and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Const. Jerome Stewart told reporters that shortly after arriving on scene, officers also realized they were dealing with a “barricaded male.”

Police negotiators were sent to the scene to speak with the male in an effort to bring the standoff to an end.

An armoured vehicle and officers from the tactical unit were also brought to the scene.

At 11:30 a.m., heavily armed tactical officers were seen carrying a male they said was 16-years-old, out of the home.

The 16-year-old male appeared to have zip ties on his arms and legs, and was placed on a stretcher and then into a waiting ambulance.

Police have not said what the relationship is between the toddler and the male barricaded inside the home.