Police responding to bomb threat at Hamilton high school
A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2023 8:40AM EDT
Police are responding to a Hamilton high school Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was made against the facility.
Hamilton police tweeted Tuesday morning that its officers were on the scene investigating the threat after Glendale Public Secondary School, located at 145 Rainbow Drive, was the target of a bomb threat.
It said a large officer presence can be expected.
At this time, no additional information has been provided.
This is a developing story. More to come...