A body located in a wooded area near the Don River is believed to be that of a woman who went missing last night, Toronto police say.

The remains were found shortly after 9 a.m.

“Uniformed officers located the body of a female, which we believe at this time to be Stella Wong,” Det. Anthony Paoletta explained.

Police have not positively identified the remains or the cause of death.

Stella Wong, 45, was last seen at around 7 p.m. on Crothers Woods Trail, near Redway Road.

She had been hiking with a friend.

“Stella was here with a companion yesterday, and at some point in time got separated,” Paoletta said.

The search was launched on Sunday evening.

Police noted in a tweet on Monday morning that they were “very concerned for her safety.”

The temperature in the area would have been below zero overnight.

The coroner has attended the scene. Divisional officers have now security the area and are investigating.

According to Paoletta, there are no signs to indicate trauma.

“There is no information to indicate that foul play is something we need to consider”, he added.

Police said Wong’s hiking companion has been cooperating with the investigation.