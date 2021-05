Hina Alam, The Canadian Press





RICHMOND, B.C. - Police are hunting for suspects after a man was shot and killed at the departure terminal of the Vancouver International Airport.

A statement on Twitter from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it has sent officers to the scene of the shooting on Sunday.

Richmond RCMP says officers intercepted a getaway vehicle shortly after the 3 p.m. shooting, and were allegedly shot at by the suspects.

They say no officers were injured, but the suspects got away.

Investigators didn't say how many suspects they're looking for, or provide any descriptions.

Traffic cones are blocking off a section of the international and Canada departure areas at the airport, and police have erected tall, white screens in front of an entrance, blocking off the scene of the crime.

Inside the terminal, yellow police tape has restricted the same doorway and most of the shops in the area are closed.

The Vancouver Airport Authority says in a statement that RCMP responded to the incident outside the main terminal on Sunday afternoon, but it referred all other questions to police.

It says the airport is open and safe for airport workers and those who need to travel.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by today's incident.”

Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement on Twitter that the shooting was disturbing news.

“My thoughts are with the communities in the Lower Mainland who have been impacted by gun and gang violence far too often, particularly over the last week,” Blair said.

There's been a string of shootings in Metro Vancouver over the last several days, including two separate daytime shooting deaths in busy shopping malls.

Police said both were targeted killings. One of the victims was a prison corrections officer.

The airport authority statement recommended anyone flying in or out of the airport to check with their airline to confirm their flight status.

“The safety and security of our employees, community and passengers remains our priority, and we are fully co-operating with RCMP to support the investigation.”

The airport is located on Sea Island in Richmond, B.C., the neighbouring city to Vancouver.

Shortly after the shooting, police temporarily closed all connecting bridges on the island and shut down the SkyTrain line to and from the airport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021.