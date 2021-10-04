Police search for missing man in crisis in Mississauga, possibly armed with firearms
Ruben Mukja, 33, is shown in a handout image from Peel Regional Police.
Published Monday, October 4, 2021 6:46AM EDT
Peel Regional Police say they are searching for a missing Mississauga man “believed to be in possession of firearms and in a state of crisis.”
Investigators say 33-year-old Ruben Mukja was reporting missing from the Westminster Place and Rathburn Road East Area of Mississauga on Sunday morning at 9:40 a.m.
He was last seen on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.
Mukja stands five-feet-nine inches tall, with a medium build and short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing an olive green windbreaker, white shoes and a black backpack.
He should not be approached and anyone who sees Mukja should call 911 immediately.