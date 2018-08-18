

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police in Toronto say they are searching for a suspect wanted in an alleged carjacking in the city's east end.

Police say they responded to a call around 12:10 p.m. Saturday.

They say a woman in her 30s was standing near her car when she was approached by a man.

They say the man demanded she give him her keys.

Police allege the man took her keys and drove off in the vehicle, a grey 2014 Toyota Camry with the license plate ABWE 882.

Police say to call 911 if the vehicle is spotted.