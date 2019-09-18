

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a woman on a GO train last weekend.

According to police, the man was travelling on a train from Union Station to the Downsview GO Station on Sunday afternoon when he exposed himself to a 34-year-old woman who was also on board the train.

Police say he got on the train at Union Station at around 2 p.m. and exited at Downsview Station shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The suspect has been described by investigators as a man in his mid-30s who has short black hair and a medium build. He was unshaven at the time of the alleged incident, police say.

He was wearing a white short-sleeved V-neck T-shirt, tan pants, and was carrying a black backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.