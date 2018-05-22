

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a driver who allegedly fled the scene of a wrong-way crash on the Jameson Avenue off-ramp.

An SUV was headed the wrong way on the ramp when it struck a taxi early this morning.

Police say the driver fled the scene on foot and no one has been arrested in the case.

Paramedics were notified of the collision but were later cancelled off the call.