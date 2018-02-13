

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are seeking a 30-year-old man in relation to the attempted murder of a man in an apartment building in the city’s Harwood area last month.

Investigators say a 27-year-old male victim was in an apartment in the area of Weston Road and Black Creek Drive at 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Another male who was acquainted to him allegedly approached him and slashed his throat with a knife.

Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital where he received treatment.

Investigators later identified the suspect as 30-year-old Andy Metatawabin of Toronto.

He is sought on a Canada-wide warrant for attempted murder and possession of a weapon.

His images were released on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 12 Division at 416-808-1200.