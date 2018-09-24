

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police say they are looking for a fourth suspect in connection with a shooting outside a Vaughan club that claimed the life of a 49-year-old man from Tottenham last week.

Shots rang out shortly after 8 p.m. on Sept. 21 at a plaza at Steeles Avenue and Weston Road. Emergency responders arrived to find a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot at the back of the plaza.

The victim, identified Monday as Behget Toma Eyup, died of his injuries in hospital.

Police said Saturday that they had located a suspect vehicle and arrested three teens in connection with the deadly shooting.

On Monday, police said that they have reason to believe that there was a fourth suspect who was involved in the shooting.

“Investigators have reason to believe that there was an additional suspect involved in this incident. They are not releasing any further details on the suspect at this time however, they are urging this person to seek legal counsel and turn himself in immediately,” York Regional Police said in a news release. “Anyone who aids or assists this suspect in escaping or evading police may be subject to a criminal charge of Accessory After the Fact.”

Police said that they are continuing to hold the club for further investigation.

Three teens from Toronto have already been charged with second-degree murder in the killing.

They include 18-year-old Shaqwan Reid, as well as a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male who cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with further information is being urged to contact police.