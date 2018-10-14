

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are looking for dashboard camera video after a man was assaulted by another driver who forced him off the road on the Gardiner Expressway.

The incident happened on Oct. 12 at around 4:10 p.m.

According to police, a man driving a white Ford van intentionally drove his vehicle into a lane in order to force another driver onto the shoulder of the busy highway near Jameson Avenue.

Both men got out of their vehicles and the man from the Ford then assaulted the other driver before fleeing in his vehicle.

The victim was treated for his injuries in hospital, police said.

Investigators said they are now looking for any dashboard camera footage or surveillance camera footage from the area at the time of the incident.