Toronto Police are seeking witnesses following a fatal collision between a 19-year-old motorcyclist and a 90-year-old driver.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 1. on Markham Road, near Lawrence Avenue East.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on Markham Road when he collided with a Lincoln MDX SUV which was being driven north by a 90-year-old woman.

The motorcyclist was critically injured and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman sustained minor injuries.

Toronto Police said Wednesday that they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who was in the area and may have dash camera footage to reach out to investigators.