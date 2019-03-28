

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police are set to hold a press conference this morning as they continue to search for a 24-year-old man who went missing in Richmond Hill a week ago.

Vaughan man Simi Abrams was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. on March 21 when he walked away from Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital, at Major Mackenzie Drive and Trench Street.

Police say Abrams has not been in touch with his family since.

“Police and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his well-being,” YRP said in a statement.

Investigators believe Abrams is likely still wearing the clothes he walked off in.

He is described as a white male, standing five-foot-four and weighing around 140 pounds. He has long, curly dark hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white toque with a blue stripe, a dark winter coat and jeans.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

The news conference at #4 District is expected to get underway at 11 a.m.