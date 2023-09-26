Police are warning residents to keep their homes secure after an armed home invasion in Newmarket early Tuesday morning.

York Regional Police Service was called to a home in the area of Mulock Drive and Yonge Street at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

A resident told responding officers that five males broke into the residence and threatened the occupants with a firearm. ‘

The suspects allegedly took various items, including wallets and other valuables, before one of the suspects discharged their firearm.

The suspects then fled the residence in a dark-coloured SUV, police said. No one was injured.

“In light of recent concerns regarding home invasions in our community, York Regional Police is urging residents to prioritize safety and take proactive measures to secure your homes and loved ones,” police said in a release issued Tuesday morning.

The service is advising residents to lock all entry points into their homes and ensure all windows are secure. A security system that includes an alarm and camera can also help to protect against intruders, they said.

In case of an emergency, police asked residents to form a plan ahead of time.

“Prepare your family well-practiced emergency plan, including what to do in the event of a home invasion, how to contact emergency services and safe escape routes,” they said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.1800222tips.com.