

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An autopsy will be conducted to confirm if a body found in the water in Pickering on Tuesday morning is that of Kevin Wong, a 31-year-old fisherman who went missing in Ajax last week.

Const. George Tudos said the body was found at around 10 a.m. near Petticoat Creek Conservation area, near Park Crescent in Cliffview Park.

Tudos said a post-mortem exam will need to be conducted before police can confirm the identity of the deceased.

Wong was reportedly filming a video in a boat off Rotary Park in Ajax with a friend when he disappeared last Thursday afternoon.

According to police, his friend was in a separate boat and lost sight of the Wong sometime before noon.

Police were alerted to the disappearance after they received a call at around 2 p.m. about an empty 17-foot aluminum fishing boat that was drifting off the park shoreline with its motor still running.

A search was initiated and involved resources from the Canadian Coast Guard, Durham Regional Police, Pickering Fire Services, the Toronto Police Service Marine Unit, and the Royal Canadian Air Force.