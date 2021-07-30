

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement this morning about the future of the former Ontario Place theme park.

Ford will appear with Culture Minister Lisa MacLeod and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

The Progressive Conservative government has been seeking to redevelop the Toronto attraction that was closed to the public in 2012 after years of financial losses.

Ford's government has said it wants to make the space that first opened in 1971 an impressive attraction.

Former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders was appointed this spring as a special adviser to the province on its redevelopment of the park.

MacLeod has said the redevelopment will keep key features including Trillium Park, the Cinephere and the pods.