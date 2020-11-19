An ICU physician in Toronto is pleading with Premier Doug Ford to take action now to implement tighter restrictions as COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) continue to surge across the province.

On Thursday, the province reached the 150-bed threshold for COVID-19 patients in ICUs, according to data from Critical Care Services Ontario (CCSO) obtained by CTV News Toronto.

The data also suggests there are currently a total of 1,737 patients in ICUs in Ontario.

Dr. Michael Warner, from Michael Garron Hospital, posted on social media about his concerns with the new data and compared it to the first wave of the pandemic in March when nearly 1,300 patients were in ICUs.

“There are more than 400 more patients in ICUs in Ontario and we’re on a trajectory to have more COVID patients in ICUs than we did in wave one,” Warner said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

Provincial health officials reported only 146 more patients in ICUs across the province on Thursday, up from 127 on Wednesday.

Warner told CTV News Toronto that the province’s record of ICU patients is likely less than 150 because they take people off the COVID-19 list if they’ve been in hospital for two weeks, which would result in under reporting of the numbers.

CP24 has reached out to the Ministry of Health for a comment but has not yet received a response.

In Warner’s Twitter post, he went on to say that with today’s grim milestone the province is headed down a path seen in the first wave where elective surgeries were postponed.

“This means we’re going to have to limit access to non-COVID related care. Cancel surgeries, cancel cancer surgeries, cancel hip replacements, knee replacements. We don’t want to do this. We can’t do this, people die if we do this,” Warner said.

He said that the 150 threshold is being met about five days ahead of the government’s modelling predictions released last week, however the modelling table did say when it released the data that it expected ICU capacity to exceed that threshold "within two weeks."

The government's modelling table also predicted that COVID-19 patients in intensive care units would exceed 400 beds under the worst-case scenarios by Christmas.

Warned is pleading with the premier to take action now to curb the spread of the virus, which is severely overwhelming the health-care system.

“Premier Ford, if you’re going to make a move, let’s make it today. Let’s not announce it tomorrow to be implemented Monday. We need to keep the healthcare patient accessible to all patients whether they have COVID or not,” he said.

Warner is referring to Ford’s remarks made during a press conference on Wednesday where he said he expects to announce further restrictions for COVID-19 hot spots “in the coming days.”

“The virus is spreading at an alarming rate in these areas and I can’t stress this enough, the situation is extremely, extremely serious,” Ford said on Wednesday. “Right now, we're staring down the barrel of another lockdown in these regions.”

Currently, the hot spots of Toronto, Peel Region, York, Hamilton and Halton are in the province’s “red” restrict level of it’s COVID-19 restrictions framework. The “red” zone is the fourth level of the five-tiered model. The final level is a lockdown.

Ford hinted that he will announce new restrictions on Friday.