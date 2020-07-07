Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement in Toronto this afternoon alongside Ontario’s solicitor general.

Ford, who provides daily updates on the province’s response to COVID-19, will speak at Queen’s Park today along with Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Then news conference comes as the last two regions of Ontario, Leamington and Kingsville, enter Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan today. It is not clear when parts of Ontario will begin to enter Stage 3.

Today’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.