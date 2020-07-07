CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Premier Ford to make announcement alongside solicitor general
Premier Doug Ford holds his daily COVID-19 press briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Russell - POOL
Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020 7:50AM EDT
Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement in Toronto this afternoon alongside Ontario’s solicitor general.
Ford, who provides daily updates on the province’s response to COVID-19, will speak at Queen’s Park today along with Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Health Minister Christine Elliott.
Then news conference comes as the last two regions of Ontario, Leamington and Kingsville, enter Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan today. It is not clear when parts of Ontario will begin to enter Stage 3.
Today’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.