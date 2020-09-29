Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday afternoon after announcing additional funding to add more healthcare workers to hospitals and long-term care homes amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Merrilee Fullerton, minister of long-term care, and Dr. David Williams, chief medical officer of health.

On Monday, Ford said that the government will spend $52.5 million to add 3,700 workers to hospitals and long-term care homes.

Ford also noted that the province has indeed entered the second wave of the pandemic as a record 700 new cases were recorded across the province on Monday, the highest daily count of new infections since the pandemic began in March.

The investment will help to hire up to 1,400 new nurses across the province and will offer 2,000 new personal support worker graduates and others a $5,000 signing bonus if they can commit to working in the long-term care system for the next six months.

"Please consider joining the fight – all it takes is a few good men and women to give us the upper hand and that could make all the difference in the world," Ford said to new nursing and health graduates on Monday.

The announcement was part of the Ford government’s fall preparedness plan that the government started rolling out last week.

The plan includes ordering five million doses of the flu vaccine, allowing select pharmacies to provide COVID-19 tests via appointments, $1 billion towards improving testing and contract tracing and more than $283 million to reduce a significant elective surgery backlog.

Ford is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. from Queen’s Park.

CP24 and CP24.com will carry his announcement live.