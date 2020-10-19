Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement Monday afternoon on the latest response to COVID-19 as the province battles a second wave of the virus.

Ford will be joined by President of the Treasury Board Peter Bethlenfalvy, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams for the announcement at Queen’s Park.

The announcement comes after York Region moved into a modified version of Stage 2 Monday morning.

On Friday, Ford announced that gyms, indoor dining rooms and movie theatres will be closed in the region for 28 days.

York Region joins Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa after these regions reverted back to a modified version of Stage 2 on Oct. 10.

“By all accounts, the indicators are going in the wrong direction,”Ford said during a news conference on Friday. “We’re seeing a rapid increase in the rate of infection with the positivity rate above 2.77 per cent, above the high alert threshold of 2.5 per cent,” he said.

On Sunday, the province logged 658 new COVID-19 cases with 94 in York Region and 805 new infections on Saturday with 92 in York.

With Halloween less than two weeks away, Toronto Mayor John Tory said that he expects the province will announce public health guidelines for trick or treating today.

“I hear, repeatedly expressed over the time of the last 10 days, great concern about the sort of so-called red zone or Stage 2 areas just in the sense that if you’ve taken all the measures that you’ve taken with respect with trying to protect kids and to keep schools open and protect people from the virus that you’re obviously going to be adopting a very cautious approach with respect to Halloween but we’ll allow the medical officer of health to issue his advice when he chooses to do so,” Tory told CP24 Monday morning.

On Tuesday, Dr. Williams announced that his “general recommendations" for Halloween are that people “only trick or treat outside” and avoid “lingering” for long periods of time on stairs and porches.

However, Williams said that the advice doesn’t apply to the hot spots of Toronto, Peel and Ottawa and that more “specific” guidelines will likely be coming for those jurisdictions.

CP24 and CP24.com will carry Ford’s announcement live at 1 p.m.