Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged people in Malton to let the province’s police watchdog complete its investigation into the shooting death of 62-year-old Ejaz Choudry on Saturday, as leaders in the father of four's community call for a full public inquiry.

“None of us know the exact details until the (Special Investigations Unit) completes its investigation, my heart and prayers go out to the family that lost a loved one, no matter what happened,” Ford said Monday. “This is a terrible situation, it’s unfortunate, but let’s see what the report says because I just don’t believe in pointing fingers until we get the details, because the details will tell the story.”

Choudry was in his apartment in the area of Goreway and Morning Star drives at 5 p.m. when a relative called an ambulance for him because he was having a mental health episode.

A nephew of Choudry’s said the paramedics approached his home, saw he had a knife in his hand, and then called police.

Everyone else in the apartment left when police arrived, and for some period of time after that police and Choudry’s relatives urged him to leave the apartment, but he refused.

Relatives of Choudry told CP24 that he was frightened of the police officers’ uniforms and weapons, a fact they relayed to police.

Officers then went to the front door of Choudry’s apartment and tried to break it down, while other officers armed with handguns, stun guns, and a projectile launcher capable of hurling 37mm plastic canisters went to Choudry’s balcony.

The officers on the balcony were seen on cell phone video entering a screen door.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the officers fired several canisters and a stun gun, but those did not subdue Choudry.

An officer then fired at Choudry and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several relatives of Choudry said they observed that little was done to de-escalate the situation before shots were fired.

The officers involved shouted commands in English, a language the man did not understand.

The Muslim Council of Peel is demanding a public inquiry into Choudry’s death because they say they do not have trust that the SIU will give the family the answers they deserve.