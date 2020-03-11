

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario announced four new cases of novel coronavirus, all with recent travel histories abroad, bringing the province’s total case count including recoveries to 41.

Officials say the four most recent cases included a woman in her 30s who recently returned from Egypt and presented to Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill.

Also a woman in her 30s who recently returned from the United States reported to Hamilton Health Sciences Centre with symptoms.

Hamilton Health Sciences says the Hamilton patient is a doctor at the hospital’s Juravinski Cancer Centre.

“She attended the (emergency department) at Juravinski Hospital where she was tested for the new coronavirus. Proper infection control measures were taken and PPE was worn by staff and physicians who provided the care and testing,” the hospital said.

The hospital confirmed that the infected doctor worked at the cancer centre on the afternoon of March 9, "and saw patients and interacted with colleagues and staff."

"Those individuals are being contacted," officials in Hamilton said.

A man in his 30s reported to Toronto Western Hospital with symptoms after returning from the United States.

Also a man in his 40s reported to Ottawa Hospital after returning from Austria with symptoms.

All four new patients were discharged and ordered to go into self-isolation.

Ontario officials continue to probe the travel and interactions of Ontario’s 37th case, a Sudbury man who travelled to Toronto on March 2 and 3 to attend the annual Prospectors and Developers Association mining conference.

His diagnosis was announced late on Tuesday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan and about 23,000 other people attended the conference.

He did not have a recent travel history abroad and the chief doctor in Sudbury has called his case “concerning.”

Ontario’s Ministry of Health has said they are working to trace all of his close contacts over the past nine days and say they are “investigating but cannot confirm community spread at this point.”

Officials say there are 465 people under investigation for possible infection, up from 112 on Tuesday.

Since last week, Ontario hospitals have been submitting test samples for anyone who presents themselves at an emergency room with symptoms of respiratory illness.

Meanwhile, doctors from the Public Health Agency of Canada say that one of the 228 returnees from the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Oakland has tested positive for the virus.

“One passenger recorded a mild fever and a cough, and a laboratory test confirmed COVID-19,” officials say. “The individual is in isolation at the facility, and regular follow-ups and assessments are being conducted.”

Canada now has 101 COVID-19 cases, one fatality and nine recoveries.