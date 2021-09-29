The Queen Elizabeth Way has been closed in both directions between Dixie and Cawthra roads after a tractor trailer took down some high voltage power lines.

It happened on a Mississauga roadway adjacent to the highway late Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported but Peel police say that one vehicle occupant was briefly trapped due to wires on top of their car.

No timeline has been provided for the reopening of the highway.

Alectra says that there are currently 2,632 homes and businesses in the QEW and Cawthra Road area without power following the incident. They say that power isn't likely to be fully restored until 11 p.m.

South Service Road is also closed between Dixie and Cawthra roads.