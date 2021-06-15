

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Provincial data shows there are no active COVID-19 cases in Quebec long-term care homes, after thousands of people died in the facilities during the pandemic's first and second waves.

As of June 13, the CHSLD Aime-Leduc southwest of Montreal was the only establishment reporting an active case, but that institution has been removed from the latest list published today.

Dr. Jasmin Villeneuve, a medical adviser with the province's health institute, credits the fact that 95 per cent of residents have received a first vaccine dose and 84 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Villeneuve says health workers also have a better understanding of the virus now, and fewer people are bringing COVID-19 into the homes due to lower transmission rates overall.

The data comes as the number of cases in the province continues to decline, with 105 new cases in the previous 24-hour reporting period and six additional deaths.

Hospitalizations declined by five to 209, while the number of people in intensive care fell by four to 50.