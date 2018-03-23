Quebec man convicted in pit-bull mauling of girl sentenced to four years
Magdalena Biron and Bernard Biron, whose daughter Vanessa was severely mauled by a pit bull-type dog, leave the courtroom in Longueuil, Que., on February 20, 2018. A Quebec judge is expected to hand down his verdict today for a man whose pit bull-type dog allegedly mauled a young girl. Karim Jean Gilles stood trial near Montreal this week on a charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 10:56AM EDT
LONGUEUIL, Que. -- A Quebec man whose pit bull-type dog mauled a young girl in 2015 has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Quebec court Judge Pierre Belisle handed down the sentence for Karim Jean Gilles this morning in Longueuil, south of Montreal
In convicting Jean Gilles last month, Belisle suggested the sentence would be longer than the three years the Crown recommended.
Jean Gilles was found guilty of criminal negligence causing bodily harm after the attack left the seven-year-old girl with severe damage to her face and cranium.
Crown attorney Claudie Gilbert had said Jean Gilles should be given a three-year prison term because of the extent of the girl's injuries, his prior criminal record and the fact he seemed to have no remorse or empathy.
The conviction carried a maximum 10-year prison term.