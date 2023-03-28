Quebec police officer killed during attempted arrest
Montreal police have launched a parallel investigation following the stabbing death of a provincial officer in Louiseville, Que., west of Trois-Rivieres Monday night. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)
Share:
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2023 7:02AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 28, 2023 7:04AM EDT
A Quebec provincial police officer has been killed while trying to arrest a man at a home northeast of Montreal Monday night.
The police force confirmed in a news release today the death of Sgt. Maureen Breau, an officer with more than 20 years of experience.
The 35-year-old male suspect was later shot and killed by other officers on the scene in Louiseville, Que.
More coming.