Ontario's chief medical officer of health says rapid antigen tests will be sent to select schools at the highest risk of closure due to COVID-19 spread, saying a review of data “over the last couple of weeks” changed his mind about their value for unvaccinated asymptomatic students.

Starting next week, local public health units will be able to deploy rapid antigen test kits to schools deemed “high-risk” due to ongoing detection of cases, an outbreak, the prevalence of COVID-19 in the surrounding community, or a combination of all three.

“And if all of those boxes are getting ticked, and it's the judgment of the medical officer health that we should have the rapid antigen testing in play as a tool in the tool chest to keep them open, they will receive the testing at the school level, in partnership with the school board, as well as the medical officer of health,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said.

The announcement comes after groups of parents had organized surveillance testing for their schools on their own using the rapid test kits, but CP24 revealed the Ford government told two agencies to stop distributing them to anyone but businesses.

Moore has said repeatedly that widespread asymptomatic surveillance testing in schools isn't recommended because it isn't an effective tool.

It also comes four weeks after CP24 reported that the province was shipping free rapid antigen test kits to private schools, a practice the Minister of Education’s office stopped after it was asked to comment on the policy.

The new policy will see students in a school where successive COVID-19 cases have been detected, who are not defined as high-risk close contacts, receive vountary rapid testing as a means to determine whether they can remain at school.

It will also attempt to “catch” transmission not originally found during contact tracing.

Local chief medical officers of health will have to use their "judgment" to determine where rapid tests should be deployed, Moore said.

On Tuesday, Moore said he changed his mind about the value of rapid tests for asymptomatic students because data from the U.S. and UK suggested rapid screening had a role to play.

“Over the last several weeks, we've learned that that there is a place for this type of testing, especially in the face of Delta,” he said. “We've been reviewing the literature around the globe, in particular from the UK, and some areas of the United States that have implemented testing but they have much higher rates and risk than ours, and we do see it as a tool that can be used in particular to keep schools open.”

Public Health Ontario and the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table both downplayed the efficacy of asymptomatic surveillance rapid testing of students in recent reports.

But neither body has commented on the ongoing use of asymptomatic surveillance testing in workplaces, many of which now contain high numbers of fully vaccinated people.

Moore said it was understanding that “less and less” rapid surveillance testing was occurring in businesses as more and more workers become fully vaccinated.

Moore said the new approach “did not clash” with PHO or the Science Table’s guidelines, and was simply an example of him changing with evolving science.

“Initially, our expert panels did not recommend it certainly at a population level for the two million students that are attending on a daily basis,” Moore said. “And we've now watched the data, we've learned from international experience, and learned from our local experience that we've do think there'll be a targeted role for rapid antigen testing to be put in play.”

Outside of students attending high school in 13 public health units participating in a pilot program with the Ministry of Education, children in Ontario have no free options for asymptomatic testing.

Rapid antigen tests for students at pharmacies cost $40. Full PCR tests are only available to symptomatic children or those identified as a high-risk close contact of a confirmed case.

When asked why the government could not continue supplying rapid tests to parents setting up their own surveillance testing networks, Moore said there was little value in doing that in a low-risk setting.

“It all has to do with the features of the tests themselves – expert panels have reviewed sensitivity of test – when you apply these tests in a low risk setting, you’ll find more false positives than true positives,” he said, suggesting the false positives would lead to kids unnecessarily staying home or seeking PCR testing that is not needed.

But when asked why businesses filled with vaccinated people are still allowed to consume hundreds or thousands of federally-procured tests but parents aren’t, Moore distanced himself from that decision.

“The business strategy is not one that I personally was involved in, it was part of a different level of the government,” Moore said.

While the federal government has procured more than 20 million rapid tests for the province, the Ford government is the level of government that decides how they will be used.

Dr. Susy Hota, director of infection prevention at University Health Network said rapid testing is best used in areas where COVID-19 is prevalent.

“When you focus on areas that have more risk and there’s more COVID circulating, that’s where your chances of actually getting value out of adding rapid testing actually exists,” she said.

Ontario reported 250 new COVID-19 cases associated with public school staff and students between Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon.

Cases associated with schools now make up 34 per cent of Ontario's known active caseload of COVID-19.