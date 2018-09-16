

Ontario’s legislature is prepared to hold a rare midnight meeting to discuss a bill that would slash the size of Toronto city council nearly in half.

The house is set to reconvene at 12:01 a.m. on Monday to discuss Bill 31, the Efficient Local Government Act, after it was debated at an unusual weekend sitting at Queen’s Park on Saturday.

The bill is a reintroduced version of an earlier piece of legislation that cuts the number of Toronto city councillors from 47 to 25. The initial bill was found unconstitutional by an Ontario Superior Court judge, who said it violated the charter rights of candidates and voters in Toronto.

The PC government said they will invoke the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause to overrule the court decision.

A municipal election is expected to take place in the city on Oct. 22.

