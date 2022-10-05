A Caledon secondary school and a nearby Walmart have been evacuated due to a police investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police have released few details about the investigation so far but are urging members of the public to avoid the Bramalea Road and Mayfield Road area as a result of the “on-going investigation.”

They say that Mayfield Secondary School has been evacuated due to the investigation, as well as the Walmart across the street from the school.

Parents are being instructed to pick up their children from James Grieve Public School by entering the area from the north on Old School Road.

Several area roads have also been closed.

“Members of the public can expect to see an increased police presence. Police are asking that people avoid the area until advised otherwise,” Acting Sgt. Rob Simpson said in a video updated posted to Twitter.

(1 of 2) The #CaledonOPP are advising people to avoid the Mayfield and Bramalea Rd area. As a result of an on-going investigation, Mayfield Secondary School and Walmart have been evacuated. A pick up point for parents looking to get their kids is as follows: pic.twitter.com/71JXRPn1XT — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 5, 2022

More to come…