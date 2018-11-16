School bus cancellations for Friday, Nov. 16
A school bus is covered in snow in this file photo. (The Indianapolis Star / Brent Drinkut)
Web staff, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 6:10AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 16, 2018 6:25AM EST
School buses have been cancelled for the day in some jurisdictions due to the winter weather.
Here is a list (all schools remain open):
- All Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board buses in Zone 3
- All Trillium Lakelands District School Board buses to schools in Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton