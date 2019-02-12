

Web Staff, CP24.com





Some messy weather in the GTA means that school buses in a number of areas are cancelled. Here is a list (will be updated as cancellations become known):

All Toronto District School Board schools & administrative sites are closed today.

Toronto Catholic District School Board - all schools closed and bus transportation cancelled.

Durham District School Board and the Durham Catholic District School Board are cancelling school buses in Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 3 and Zone 4. Schools remain open.

York Region District School Board – school bus and taxi services are cancelled. Schools remain open.

York Catholic District School Board - All buses cancelled. Schools remain open.

Peel District School Board‏ - all schools and offices in the Peel District School Board are closed. This includes all busing and all before/after school programs, including night school.

All Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board schools and administrative offices are closed and transportation is cancelled in all Zones

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board - All DPCDSB schools and facilities are closed today.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board - all schools, administrative buildings and school child care centres are closed. Buses are also cancelled.

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board - All buses are cancelled this morning due to forecast for significant snow and blowing snow. Schools will be open.

Simcoe County - all school buses and vans have been cancelled.

All buses to schools in City of Kawartha Lakes for Trillium Lakelands District School Board have been cancelled.