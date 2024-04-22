

The Canadian Press





Ontario Provincial Police say several students have been taken to hospital after a school bus and a transport truck collided on a highway.

Police say in a news release that the crash happened Monday afternoon after 4 p.m. on Route 400 in Russell Township, southeast of Ottawa, where the highway meets MacDonald Rd.

In addition to the driver, police say three students were on the bus at the time, and all were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the transport truck was not injured.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the bus attempted to enter the highway and collided with an eastbound transport truck on Route 400.

A section of the highway was closed as a result of the crash, and police asked people to avoid the area so emergency crews could work.