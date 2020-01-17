

Web Staff , CP24.com





There will be no subway service on a section of Line 1 this weekend to accommodate construction on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

The TTC says on Saturday and Sunday, Line 1 will be shut down between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations.

In addition to the construction work, the TTC says it will take the opportunity to perform regular maintenance during the closure as well.

Shuttle busses will supplement service along the line and anyone who requires Wheel-Trans can reach out to TTC employees for assistance.

Davisville Station will be closed but all other stations will remain open for fare sales and connections to surface routes.

The TTC notes that the Old York Mills entrance at York Mills Station will be not be open this weekend.