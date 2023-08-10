"Severe" thunderstorms that could produce "strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain“ are imminent in southeastern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, says Canada's national weather agency.

Earlier this morning, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto and surrounding areas alerting the public of possible nickel-sized hail, wind gusts up to 90 km/h, and heavy rainfall amounts approaching 40mm.

It has since upgraded that alert to a “warning” for Westport - Charleston Lake, Ottawa North - Kanata - Orléans, Ottawa South - Richmond - Metcalfe, City of Toronto, Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough City - Lakefield - Southern Peterborough County, Prescott and Russell, Plevna - Sharbot Lake - Western Lanark County, Smiths Falls - Perth - Eastern Lanark County, Tamworth - Sydenham - South Frontenac, Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region, Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region, Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region, and Vaughan - Richmond Hill – Markham.

The weather agency issues severe thunderstorm warnings when “imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.”

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," Environment Canada said in the warning.

It is also recommending that people immediately take cover if threatening weather approaches.

The weather system is expected to move out of the area by late this afternoon.