Shooting in Humberlea injures 1 person: police
Police are investigating a shooting in Humberlea that left two people injured.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 13, 2019 6:26AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 13, 2019 9:11AM EST
One person was injured following a shooting in Humberlea overnight.
It happened near Weston Road and Avenue early Sunday morning.
Police initially said two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries but later confirmed that only one person was injured.
The victim's age and gender have not been released.
Investigators have not provided any information on possible suspects but say the investigation is ongoing.