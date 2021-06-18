Shots fired at police attempting to capture Manitoba murder fugitive near Belleville: OPP
Eric Paul Wildman (Supplied: RCMP)
Share:
Published Friday, June 18, 2021 11:36AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 18, 2021 11:36AM EDT
OPP officers attempting to capture a 34-year-old Manitoba man wanted for murder in that province say they were shot at during the encounter, which was eventually resolved peacefully by crisis negotiators at a home near Belleville, Ont. early Friday morning.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says that after receiving tips from the community, officers drove to a home in Prince Edward County, outside Belleville, in a bid to arrest Eric Wildman, wanted in the death of 40-year-old Clifford Joseph, last seen alive on June 7.
“Upon entry they were met with gunfire coming from within the residence,” Schmidt said Friday. “The officers moved into a position of containment around the residence.”
Crisis negotiators and numerous other officers arrived at the scene and began negotiating with Wildman, and a second man inside the home.
Both were taken into custody at about 5:30 a.m.
The RCMP searched for Wildman in Manitoba and elsewhere since June 12.
Schmidt said Wildman is en route to Manitoba where he will face charges and the second man found inside the home is being questioned by investigators.