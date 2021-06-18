OPP officers attempting to capture a 34-year-old Manitoba man wanted for murder in that province say they were shot at during the encounter, which was eventually resolved peacefully by crisis negotiators at a home near Belleville, Ont. early Friday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says that after receiving tips from the community, officers drove to a home in Prince Edward County, outside Belleville, in a bid to arrest Eric Wildman, wanted in the death of 40-year-old Clifford Joseph, last seen alive on June 7.

“Upon entry they were met with gunfire coming from within the residence,” Schmidt said Friday. “The officers moved into a position of containment around the residence.”

Crisis negotiators and numerous other officers arrived at the scene and began negotiating with Wildman, and a second man inside the home.

Both were taken into custody at about 5:30 a.m.

Eric Wildman, a suspect from @rcmpmb was taken into custody early this morning in #PrinceEdOPP.

Thank you to everyone involved, the assistance of the OPP crisis negotiators was crucial and helped facilitate a peaceful surrender. https://t.co/8pTSCBkp5j pic.twitter.com/lzLdr9gIbk — Ontario Provincial Police (@OPP_News) June 18, 2021

The RCMP searched for Wildman in Manitoba and elsewhere since June 12.

Schmidt said Wildman is en route to Manitoba where he will face charges and the second man found inside the home is being questioned by investigators.