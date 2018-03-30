Shots fired through apartment window in Lawrence Manor, no injuries reported
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 30, 2018 8:41AM EDT
Police are investigating after a suspect or suspects fired multiple shots into the window of an apartment in the city’s Lawrence Manor neighbourhood on Thursday night.
It happened at a building on Wasdale Crescent near Bathurst Street and Highway 401 at around 11:10 p.m.
Police say that five shots were fired through the window of the apartment, though nobody inside was hurt as a result.
Cars were heard speeding away from the scene following the shooting, according to police.
No suspect descriptions have been released at this point.