

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a suspect or suspects fired multiple shots into the window of an apartment in the city’s Lawrence Manor neighbourhood on Thursday night.

It happened at a building on Wasdale Crescent near Bathurst Street and Highway 401 at around 11:10 p.m.

Police say that five shots were fired through the window of the apartment, though nobody inside was hurt as a result.

Cars were heard speeding away from the scene following the shooting, according to police.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this point.