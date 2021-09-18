

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press





SASKATOON -- Jagmeet Singh criticized the COVID-19 pandemic responses of Saskatchewan and Alberta's provincial governments on Saturday as the federal NDP campaign focused on Conservative-held seats in the Prairie provinces.

The party leader said people across the prairies are being hit extra hard by the fourth wave of the pandemic because their governments have failed them.

"People should be angry at the conservative premiers," Singh said during a campaign stop in Saskatoon. "They did a horrible job and it put people's lives at risk."

Singh aims to wrest prairie seats away from federal Conservatives in the two provinces that have historically vote blue. But he also took aim at Justin Trudeau, saying the Liberal leader abandoned the provinces in the fourth wave.

Trudeau is to blame for calling an election and not finding solutions to the pandemic such as paid sick leave for workers, he said.

"Mr. Trudeau chose a selfish election" he said.

Singh has kept his sights on the Liberals throughout the campaign, arguing the New Democrats are a viable alternative and discouraging people from strategic voting. Despite running a campaign that outwardly prides itself on positivity, the New Democrats have been very negative about Trudeau.

Singh said Canadians have to make a choice, leaving the party with little choice but to point out mistakes and bad decisions of other leaders.

The New Democrats' popularity level hasn't moved much in the last week of the campaign, with the party lagging behind both the Liberals and Conservatives in opinion polls.

Singh did not answer repeated questions about whether he'd support the Liberals if Monday's election results in a minority government led by Trudeau. He would also not say whether he believes the party that wins to most seats should get the first crack at government.

The NDP said Singh is ready to grow the party's seat count to fight in the House of Commons for what Canadians need.

In the whirlwind tour Saturday, Singh later visited the Regina Indian Industrial Residential School with candidate Tria Donaldson before having a sit down with a handful of Indigenous people at the Moose and Bannock restaurant. The riding of Regina-Lewvan was help by former NDP member of parliament Erin Weir, who lost in 2019 to the Conservatives.

Singh has made allyship with Indigenous issues a key point of his campaign. During the sit down, Singh was told that Canada's reckoning over residential schools and unmarked graves cannot be the end of action. Attendees pointed to the ongoing apprehension of children through the child welfare system, language rights and self determination as pressing issues still in need of attention.

"It's time for Indigenous communities to thrive," said Chasity Delorme.

Singh planned to visit ridings Edmonton before taking his campaign to British Columbia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2021.